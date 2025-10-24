‘Architect of our brand’s soul’: Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle mourns Piyush Pandey

ADVERTISEMENT
Following the passing of India’s advertising titan Piyush Pandey on Friday, Asian Paints Ltd MD & CEO Amit Syngle paid a heartfelt tribute to the creative veteran who helped shape the brand’s enduring identity.
Pandey’s iconic tagline for Asian Paints, “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai”, has continued to define how generations perceive the brand and the very idea of home, said the company.
“The news of Piyush Pandey’s passing leaves a void that is impossible to fill, not just in India’s creative landscape but within the Asian Paints family,” Syngle said in a statement. “Piyush was much more than an advertising legend; he was the architect who helped us find the enduring soul of our brand. He was like a brand guardian who elevated Asian Paints into a league of its own.”
Their collaboration, which spanned decades, resulted in some of the most memorable campaigns in Indian advertising, a storytelling that resonated with emotion, familiarity, and timeless appeal.
“Piyush possessed the unique gift of turning a utilitarian product into a profound emotion,” Syngle said. “It was his creative genius that birthed the iconic ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ campaign, which fundamentally changed how India perceived the concept of ‘home’. That campaign still gives every wall a voice and every house a personality.”
Asian Paints said Pandey’s words transformed colour, paint, and décor into expressions of identity and belonging.
“His influence will continue to colour the way we think about creativity and connection for generations to come,” Syngle added.