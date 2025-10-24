‘He spoke a language that resonated with a nation’: Sachin Tendulkar on ad icon Piyush Pandey

ADVERTISEMENT
Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Piyush Pandey, India’s advertising icon, who passed away on Friday in Mumbai. His funeral will be held on Saturday, October 25, at 11 a.m. at Shivaji Park Crematorium.
Tendulkar said Pandey’s work spoke a language that connected deeply with people across India.
“Piyush spoke a language through his work that resonated with the entire nation and touched countless hearts,” Tendulkar wrote. “Our interactions during ad shoots were always filled with warmth and fun. He was deeply passionate about cricket, but his true genius lay in his ideas and words — ones that shaped brands and became part of our culture.”
The cricketing legend called Pandey “a legend of Indian advertising” whose creativity will live on through his work.
“He will live on in every Indian’s heart and mind through his immortal work. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family,” Tendulkar added.
Before stepping into the world of advertising, Pandey shared a bond with cricket — having played Ranji Trophy for Rajasthan.
He joined Ogilvy India in 1982 after brief stints as a tea taster and construction worker, and went on to spend four decades at the agency, transforming it into a creative powerhouse synonymous with his name.
Pandey changed the language of Indian advertising -- moving it from English to Hindi and infusing it with emotion, wit, and cultural texture. His memorable campaigns for Asian Paints, Cadbury, and Fevicol, including the groundbreaking “Egg” film gave Indian brands a voice rooted in authenticity and imagination.
Prasoon Joshi remembers Piyush Pandey: “He wasn’t just a colleague or a leader- he was a pulse, a presence, a laugh that filled the room before he did”
His iconic 1993 Cadbury Dairy Milk ad “Kuch Khaas Hai”, popularly known as the dancing girl commercial, remains one of India’s most loved campaigns -- recreated even decades later for new generations.
Pandey also made his mark in politics, penning Narendra Modi’s 2014 election slogan, “Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar,” which became a nationwide catchphrase.
In 2004, he became the first Asian to serve as Jury President at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and in 2018, along with his brother Prasoon Pandey, received the Lion of St. Mark, the festival’s highest honour. For his immense contribution to Indian advertising, he was awarded the Padma Shri.