Hephzibah Pathak mourns Piyush Pandey: “He wasn’t just the heart and voice of Ogilvy - he redefined the very identity of Indian advertising”

ADVERTISEMENT
Hephzibah Pathak, Executive Chairperson of Ogilvy India, paid an emotional tribute to Piyush Pandey, remembering him as the creative heartbeat of the agency and a visionary who brought global recognition to Indian-rooted storytelling.
“It is with great sadness that we share the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey,” wrote Pathak, in a heartfelt tribute. “He wasn’t just the heart and voice of Ogilvy for over 40 years, but also a creative force who redefined the very identity of Indian advertising.”
Pathak reflected on how Pandey’s work transformed not just the agency but the industry itself, blending authenticity, emotion, and cultural depth to create communication that resonated across the world. “He brought worldwide recognition and love to work rooted in our culture,” she said.
She credited Pandey’s legacy with shaping generations of advertising professionals at Ogilvy. “His iconic work and unforgettable lessons have left an everlasting impact on each and every one of us at Ogilvy,” she wrote.
In a note of gratitude and admiration, Pathak added, “Thank you for inspiring us, for teaching us to be brave, for your generosity, your candor, your kindness, and thank you for always playing on the front foot!”
Prasoon Joshi remembers Piyush Pandey: “He wasn’t just a colleague or a leader- he was a pulse, a presence, a laugh that filled the room before he did”
Signing off with emotion, she concluded, “Goodbye, dearest Piyush. Rest in eternal peace.”