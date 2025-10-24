ECI cracks down on Deepfakes, mandates labeling of AI generated election campaign

In a major step to curb the misuse of artificial intelligence in political campaigning, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a fresh advisory mandating all national and state-recognized political parties, candidates, and campaign representatives to clearly disclose and label synthetically generated or AI-altered content used during elections.

The advisory, issued by Principal Secretary S. B. Joshi, takes immediate effect and will apply across all general and bye-elections. The move comes amid rising concerns over the spread of hyper-realistic AI-generated visuals and deepfakes that threaten to distort electoral discourse and mislead voters.

The Commission noted that the misuse of synthetically generated information—especially content depicting political leaders delivering fabricated or electorally sensitive messages—has been undermining the level-playing field and contaminating the fairness of elections. Such content, it warned, has the potential to “masquerade as the truth,” misguide voters, and trap political stakeholders into false conclusions.

To counter these risks, the ECI has emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the use of emerging technologies, calling it essential to preserve electoral integrity and voter trust.

Invoking its plenary powers under Article 324 of the Constitution, the Commission reminded political parties of their obligations under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which require due diligence and responsible content dissemination.

The new advisory lays down binding directions for all political entities, including:

Mandatory labeling of all AI-generated or synthetically altered content — such as images, videos, or audio clips — with a clear, legible tag like “AI-Generated,” “Digitally Enhanced,” or “Synthetic Content.”

For visual content, the label must cover at least 10% of the visible display area; for audio, it must be announced during the initial 10% duration; and for video, it must appear prominently at the top of the screen.

Each such post must also disclose the name of the entity responsible for generating the content, either in the metadata or caption.

Any content that misrepresents identity, appearance, or voice of an individual without consent and in a way that can mislead the electorate is strictly prohibited.

Violative or misleading content must be removed within three hours of detection or report from official party handles.

Parties are required to maintain internal records of all AI-generated campaign materials — including creator details and timestamps — for verification by the ECI when sought.

The advisory builds upon the ECI’s earlier measures aimed at curbing deepfake misuse in political campaigns. In January 2025, the Commission had directed parties to prominently label AI-generated materials, citing the growing influence of synthetic media in shaping voter perceptions.

Previously, following the Delhi High Court’s directions during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the ECI had on May 6, 2024, issued guidelines for the ethical use of social media, mandating prompt removal of deepfake videos, false or misleading information, and ensuring that such content was taken down within three hours of notification.

The latest advisory expands on those directions, setting specific standards for labeling, disclosure, and accountability to ensure responsible technology use in campaigns.