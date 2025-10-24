Marico's Saugata Gupta on Piyush Pandey: 'He turned simple moments into lasting stories'

Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Marico Ltd, remembered advertising icon Piyush Pandey as a creative force who shaped not only some of India’s most memorable campaigns, but also his own understanding of what great advertising could be.

“Today we’ve lost a true legend who was too young to go, Piyush Pandey,” Gupta said in a heartfelt tribute. “Over the years, I had the privilege of working closely with Piyush on some of the most iconic campaigns, from Cadbury Dairy Milk and most recently Parachute Advansed. Each of his work was a masterclass in storytelling, simplicity, and emotion.”

Gupta recalled that during his formative years at Cadbury, Pandey’s influence left a lasting mark. “Piyush taught me to appreciate great advertising and was instrumental in shaping my career as a marketeer,” he said.

Their professional paths crossed at defining moments in Indian brand-building. Pandey, who spent over four decades at Ogilvy India, brought to life campaigns that merged cultural intuition with emotional clarity. His work for Cadbury, Asian Paints, and Fevicol became the benchmark for storytelling that resonated with “Bharat,” as Gupta described.

“Piyush had an extraordinary gift,” Gupta said. “He could turn simple moments into lasting stories which appealed to Bharat. His ideas connected with people and became a part of our collective memory.”

According to Storyboard18, which has chronicled his life and legacy, Pandey’s death “marks the end of an era in which advertising spoke not from ivory towers, but from the heart of India.” The publication noted that his campaigns gave Indian brands their emotional vocabulary — an achievement that turned jingles, phrases, and characters into shared national touchstones.

Gupta’s tribute also reflected the warmth that many in the industry have spoken of since Pandey’s passing. “Behind the creative genius was a man of warmth, wit, and generosity,” he wrote. “Someone who always made time for a conversation, a laugh, or a piece of advice.”

Pandey’s funeral will take place Saturday, October 25, at 11 a.m. at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai, where the advertising community is expected to gather to pay its respects.

Gupta ended his note on a personal and poignant note: “His passing leaves a deep void in the world of advertising and in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege to know and work with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Ogilvy fraternity. Rest in peace, Piyush. Your words, your work, and your spirit will live on in every story you helped tell. I will miss you as a mentor, friend, and as a trusted partner.”