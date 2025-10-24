“Piyush Pandey was the Shakespeare of Indian Advertising,” says Harish Bhat in tribute

ADVERTISEMENT
Harish Bhat, former Brand Custodian of Tata Sons and bestselling author, paid a heartfelt tribute to Piyush Pandey, describing him as “a giant of advertising who had the mind of a communicator, the heart of an Indian and the soul of a poet.”
Bhat reflected on Pandey’s unparalleled influence, noting that his “brilliant communication will not be forgotten for years and years to come” and that he “inspired an entire generation of marketing and advertising professionals.”
“He gave Indian advertising its voice on the global stage. And what a voice that was,” Bhat said, recalling moments spent brainstorming campaigns together.
“I remember that voice in our conference rooms as we discussed an advertisement for the Tata brand. I recall that voice at Cannes and in Kolkata, talking about how human emotion lies at the heart of great advertising. I recall that voice on my telephone at 6 a.m. one morning, saying- ‘Harish, can we speak about a great idea that has just occurred to me?’”
“Piyush, your voice will live with us forever,” Bhat concluded.
“We will miss you deeply, you Shakespeare of Indian advertising. Rest in peace, my friend.”