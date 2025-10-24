‘Role did not leverage my strengths’: Swati Bhattacharya quits Godrej Consumer Products

ADVERTISEMENT
Swati Bhattacharya, Head of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) in-house creative arm, Lightbox Creative Lab has resigned and will be effective January 1, 2026.
A celebrated name in Indian advertising, Bhattacharya joined Godrej to help the group bring brand storytelling closer to its business strategy. Her exit, however, comes with an introspective note — one that underscores the growing importance of aligning roles with individual strengths and creative purpose.
In her resignation letter, Bhattacharya wrote, “It is with mixed emotions that I write to tender my resignation from the position of ‘Head of Lightbox Creative Lab’ at Godrej Consumer Products Limited, effective from January 1st, 2026. The role did not leverage my strengths and objectives. I am grateful for the opportunities and support provided during my time in the organization. I wish you and the entire team all the best in your future endeavours.”
Bhattacharya’s statement highlights a recurring theme in the creative industry — the need for leaders to operate where their imagination and impact are best harnessed. Known for her storytelling prowess and human-centred campaigns, Bhattacharya has built her career on ideas that marry emotion with cultural insight.
Lightbox Creative Lab was set up as part of GCPL’s effort to bring creative and brand functions in-house, a move mirrored by several large FMCG companies aiming to boost agility and maintain brand consistency. Under Bhattacharya’s leadership, the unit began shaping integrated brand narratives and visual identities across the group’s diverse portfolio.
Before joining Godrej, Bhattacharya served as Chief Creative Officer at FCB India, where she led the agency to global acclaim. Under her leadership, FCB India won over 180 awards, including four Grand Prix, a Glass Lion, multiple Gold Lions, Clio Golds, One Show Golds, and a D&AD Yellow Pencil.
Her three-decade career spans leadership roles at FCB Ulka, Dentsu India, and JWT, where she was widely credited with redefining storytelling for modern Indian consumers.
While her exit marks a transition for Godrej’s in-house creative journey, Bhattacharya’s decision reinforces a larger professional truth: that creative leaders thrive when their environments allow their strengths — not just their skills — to shape the work.
As the industry continues to blur lines between client and agency, Bhattacharya’s move serves as both a reflection and reminder — that leveraging strengths isn’t just good for individuals, it’s vital for brands too.
