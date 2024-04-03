Fintech company Perfios appoints Sridhar Narayan as chief business officer

Perfios, India's largest B2B SaaS Fintech company, appoints Sridhar Narayan as the chief business officer.

Narayan comes with over two decades of experience in sales and strategy, marked by a consistent record of delivering exceptional results. His past tenures include leadership roles at renowned organisations such as Adobe India, Microsoft, ESRI, and IBM. At Adobe India, he spearheaded the BFSI Business, establishing the Digital Experience vertical, and significantly scaling the business.

“As I step into the role of Chief Business Officer at Perfios, I am genuinely thrilled to commence this transformative journey and join forces with a pioneering company known for its cutting-edge innovations in the industry. Perfios' dedication to scaling through innovation presents an exciting opportunity to contribute strategically and bring new ideas to fruition. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented team at Perfios to drive market expansion, and chart a course towards sustained success and market leadership,” commented Narayan.

On the appointment to further strengthen the leadership team, Sabyasachi Goswami, chief executive officer at Perfios, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Sridhar to the Perfios family. His proven expertise in creating new markets and driving operational excellence will play a pivotal role in driving forward our business growth initiative while elevating customer experience here at Perfios."

Recently, Perfios made other two key appointments with Sumit Nigam as the chief technology officer (CTO) and Anu Mathew as the chief people officer (CPO), as part of its strategic preparations for global expansion.