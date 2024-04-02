Swiggy's Vikas Jayna joins Eureka Forbes as chief technology officer

Vikas Jayna, who led Swiggy as director of engineering, has joined Eureka Forbes as chief technology officer.
At Swiggy, Jayna launched Dineout’s flagship event called the Great Indian Restaurant Festival(GIRF) on the Swiggy app, launched the Dineout product on the Swiggy app. He built this product using a stack of 30+ platform services used within Swiggy. Further, he migrated the demand and supply to the Swiggy app post the acquisition.
He worked with the leadership teams of Swiggy and Times Internet for Dineout’s acquisition and transition into Swiggy.
Jayna started his career at Info Edge India and went on to work across Amazon, OneAssist Consumer Solutions and Dineout.