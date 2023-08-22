Former Wunderman Thompson executive Roopa Badrinath launches Turmeric Consulting

Roopa Badrinath, HR veteran and ex-chief talent officer of Wunderman Thompson South Asia has launched Diversity, Equity Inclusion (DEI) Consultancy - Turmeric Consulting. Turmeric Consulting is a response to the times, offering a holistic and intersectional approach to its services and specialised offerings. This helps organisations embrace differences, create inclusive work cultures, enable them to conduct their business with purpose and engage more meaningfully with all their stakeholders.

Badrinath has over 25 years of experience in the realm of DEI, HR, training and development. Deriving its name from Turmeric, known for its healing properties, to its carefully curated brand identity where each letter supports and ‘enables’ the other, the consultancy intends to partner with organisations in their DEI journey by offering end-to-end consulting, assessments, audits, and customised training programs for better business outcomes and social impact.

Commenting on the launch of her new venture, Badrinath said, “DEI is about being intentional and intersectional. It is about deliberately providing opportunities for all, creating level playing fields and ensuring that all voices are heard, so that people can realise their full potential by knowing that they matter, and their opinions and perspectives make a difference.”

She further added, “Every employee wants to be valued and treated with respect and have an opportunity to succeed. They want to belong, feel supported and be able to advance. Today, Gen Z and millennials who make up much of the workforce, are extremely purpose-driven and want to see companies not only champion social causes, but also walk the talk. With organisations being held accountable for inclusive and equitable practices by multiple stakeholders, the need for DEI interventions have never been greater. Organisations are on the lookout for a partner who can conceptualise and contextualise scalable DEI strategies, curated to match their requirements. With Turmeric Consulting, my goal is to partner with organisations in their DEI journey, to help change mindsets and attitudes, so eventually an equitable future gains momentum.”