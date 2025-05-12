DGMO mentions Virat Kohli in Operation Sindoor press briefing. Here's why

The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, made an unexpected reference to Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket. While addressing the press alongside the DGS of the Air Force and Navy, General Ghai acknowledged Kohli’s departure from the format and offered a unique analogy that intertwined military strategy and cricketing excellence.

Speaking on the challenges of targeting India's airfields and logistics, Ghai brought up a memorable moment from cricket history, “In the 1970s, during the Ashes, two Australian bowlers, Thommo and Lillee, took down England’s batting lineup, and from that came the saying, ‘Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don’t get ya, Lillee must'.” Remarking that even if you cross all the layers, one of them will always get you.

Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket ahead of India’s upcoming five-match series against England was both emotional and reflective.

In an Instagram post, the former captain opened up about his 14-year journey in Test cricket, expressing deep gratitude for the lessons and moments the format had given him. “I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” he wrote.

India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai brought up Virat Kohli’s retirement from test cricket during the press briefing by the DGMO, along with the DGs of Air Forces and Navy, on Monday. Watch here.#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/z19XL60wCJ — Storyboard18 (@BrandStoryboard) May 12, 2025

Kohli reflected on the unique, almost spiritual connection he had with Test cricket, describing it as deeply personal. The grind of long days on the field and moments of quiet triumph, known only to those in the game, were the aspects he would treasure most. While stepping away from Test cricket wasn’t easy, he assured his followers that it felt like the right time. “I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for,” Kohli shared.