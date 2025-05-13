            
Interactive Avenues COO Shantanu Sirohi to take over as CEO from Amardeep Singh

Sirohi, who currently serves as chief operating officer at Interactive Avenues, will succeed Amardeep Singh, who has been appointed CEO of IPG Mediabrands India

By  Storyboard18May 13, 2025 8:59 AM
Shantanu Sirohi began his career as a media planner at JWT, then joined Mindshare Fulcrum as senior media planner. Then, he was appointed by Mediaturf Worldwide as associate vice president, and then was roped in by Interactive Avenues as the vice president.

Shantanu Sirohi is set to take the helm as chief executive of IPG Mediabrands India's digital marketing arm, Interactive Avenues. Sirohi, who currently serves as chief operating officer at Interactive Avenues, will succeed Amardeep Singh, who has been appointed CEO of IPG Mediabrands India as part of the reshuffle. The leadership transition accompanies the elevation of Shashi Sinha, a longstanding figure in the media industry, to the role of executive chairman. The dual-leadership structure, executives said, is intended to ensure continuity and strategic focus during a time of heightened industry consolidation.

Sirohi brings more than two decades of experience in media and digital marketing to his new role. He began his career as a media planner at JWT before moving to Mindshare Fulcrum as a senior planner. He later served as associate vice president at Mediaturf Worldwide, and joined Interactive Avenues as vice president, rising steadily through the ranks.

His professional background includes expertise in digital strategy consulting, media planning and buying, branded content development, and social media marketing—skills that will likely prove critical as Interactive Avenues navigates a rapidly evolving digital landscape.


First Published on May 13, 2025 8:57 AM

