Suzuki expects Maruti's PV sales growth at 1-2% in FY26, to outpace industry growth

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation is optimistic about India's car sales growth for the fiscal year 2025. The Japanese auto giant said that the passenger vehicle wholesale in India is expected to grow around 1-2% in fiscal year 2026, with Maruti looking to outpace industry growth.
The company has earmarked a total capital expenditure of 380 billion yen for 2025-26.
"Capital expenditures of 380 billion yen, of which investments in India will account for approximately 50%, with plans to increase production capacity of mainly automobiles".
Further, Suzuki Motor Corp on the outlook for FY26 added, "Although SUVs continue to be a strong market, demand for compact cars continues to be sluggish, and the overall market for wholesale sales is expected to grow by (around) 1-2%".
According to the automaker, the Kharkhoda plant will increase production and sales of the SUV Brezza. Last month, Maruti announced that it will be setting up the Kharkhoda greenfield plant in Sonipat, Haryana, with an investment of Rs 7,410 crore.
Maruti Suzuki witnessed a 0.54% rise in passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market in April 2025. The automaker giant sold 138,704 units of PVs in India In April 2025 compared to 137,952 units in April 2024.
The sales of mini segment models of Maruti, which includes Alto and S-Presso dropped by 45% to 6,332 units in April 2025. Utility vehicle sales saw an increase of 4.36% in April 2025 year-on-year.
Maruti Suzuki's overall profit for the fiscal year 2025 climbed to Rs 13,955 crore--a 5.64% increase year-on-year. The company registered record net sales of Rs 1,45,115 crore in FY2024-25, a growth of 7.5% over the net sales of Rs 1,34,937 crore in FY2023-24.