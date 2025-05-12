Raymond Lifestyle posts Rs 45 crore loss in Q4 FY25 amid weak demand

Raymond Lifestyle Limited registered a consolidated loss of Rs 44.95 crore in Quarter 4 fiscal year 2025. The clothing company had registered a profit of Rs 129.44 crore in Q4 FY24.

The profit of Raymond Lifestyle dropped significantly in fiscal year 2025 on a year-on-year basis. The company reported a profit of Rs 38.19 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 479.52 crore in FY24. Gautam Singhania, Executive Chairman of Raymond Lifestyle said weak consumer demand and challenging macro-economic conditions led to poor growth of the company.

"Our performance this year was under pressure, primarily due to weak consumer demand and challenging macro-economic conditions," Singhania said.

The company's revenue from operations reduced by Rs 1,494 crore in Q4 FY25 versus Rs 1,684.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from the textile segment shrank by 21% to Rs 727.3 crore in Q4 FY25. In full fiscal 2025, the company's textile revenue stood at Rs 3,002 crore compared to Rs 3,450 crore in FY24.

Revenue from shirting declined from 213 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 184.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

Raymond's apparel revenue also plunged to Rs 391 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 408.6 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24. While the revenue from garmenting remained flat at Rs 248 crore YoY.

During the year, the company reported a total income of Rs 6,360 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 651 crore with an EBITDA margin of 10.2% in FY25. Raymond Lifestyle opened 170 new stores during the fiscal 2025.

According to Singhania, "Despite these headwinds, we remain committed to our retail expansion strategy, resulting in the opening of 170 new stores reaching a total of 1,688 stores including 152 stores in ‘Ethnix by Raymond’ during the year".