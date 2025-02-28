Praveen Someshwar bids farewell to HT Media, set to lead Diageo India as MD & CEO

Praveen Someshwar, the Managing Director and CEO of HT Media Group, has announced his departure after a six-and-a-half year tenure, marking the end of a transformative chapter at the legacy media company.

As he moves on, Someshwar is set to take the reins at United Spirits Limited (Diageo India), succeeding Hina Nagarajan as MD & CEO on April 1, 2025.

Someshwar's journey has been defined by strategic leadership and digital transformation. Before joining HT Media, he spent 24 years at PepsiCo, where he played key roles in India and across Asia.

In his last position as Senior Vice President & GM for PepsiCo's North & South East Asia businesses, he was responsible for driving growth in both the food and beverage segments from his base in Hong Kong.

Prior to that, he held crucial roles, including CEO of PepsiCo's Food and Beverage businesses in India & South Asia, CFO for the region, and Head of Strategic & Financial Planning.

Legacy of Transformation at HT Media

In his LinkedIn farewell post, Someshwar reflected on the challenges and triumphs that defined his time at HT Media, emphasizing the digital-first transformation he led. Under his leadership, HT Media evolved from a traditional print giant into a tech-driven, AI-enabled media powerhouse.

From navigating market disruptions and newsprint price volatility to embracing AI-driven journalism and expanding digital platforms like OTTplay and HT Smartcast, Someshwar spearheaded a shift that modernized HT Media’s engagement with its audiences.

“One of the most fulfilling aspects of this journey has been building a strong digital backbone for the organization. This wasn’t just about technology—it was about a mindset shift,” Someshwar noted in his farewell message.

He credited this success to the collaborative spirit of the 3,000+ journalists, 400+ engineers, and product specialists who worked alongside him, reinforcing the company’s values of Courage, Innovation, and Agility.

As HT Media celebrates its centenary year under the theme #HTat100: A Century of Being the Voice of the Nation, Someshwar expressed gratitude for having played a role in shaping iconic brands.

“As HT celebrates 100 years, I feel privileged to have played a part in shaping some of its most iconic brands—Hindustan Times, Mint, Hindustan, and Fever Network. Beyond that, the digital shift we’ve achieved will continue to redefine how we engage with millions across India,” he wrote.

A New Chapter at Diageo India

With his transition to Diageo India, Someshwar enters a vastly different sector but brings with him a track record of leadership across industries.

His experience in consumer-driven businesses, strategic expansion, and digital innovation is expected to play a crucial role in Diageo India’s future growth and premiumization strategy.