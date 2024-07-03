GroupM appoints Praseed Prasad as chief growth officer

GroupM India, WPP’s media investment group has appointed Praseed Prasad as chief growth officer. Prasad will lead GroupM’s growth, marketing and communications.

In his new role, he will oversee strategy and operations for GroupM’s business development, growth, marketing, and communications to clients, employees, and industry audiences. He will work closely with the agency and GroupM leadership to identify growth opportunities, develop integrated solutions that leverage the skills and expertise of the industry’s talent, and communicate GroupM’s value proposition, stated the company.

Prior to joining IceCream Labs in 2015, he held key roles within GroupM, including heading digital trading and overseeing digital investments for all GroupM clients. He has held stints at Flipkart, where he ran the Ads Agency Business and led Media and Partnerships, as well as at Google, where he managed Media Operations for EMEA markets. Later, he ran the Google APAC Agency and Partner business.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia said, “It is great to have Praseed back to GroupM as Chief Growth Officer. His extensive experience in understanding client needs, strategic initiatives, industry knowledge, and cross-functional collaboration positions will help us enhance our market growth. His track record underscores his ability to navigate complex ecosystems and deliver results. We anticipate that his leadership will directly benefit our clients and the brands we work with, driving innovation and enhancing performance.”