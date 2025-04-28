            

BigBang.Social's CEO Anurag Iyer steps down

Anurag Iyer has worked across Contract Advertising, Zee Networks, Haymarket SAC Publishing, ByteDance and Glance.

By  Storyboard18Apr 28, 2025 3:46 PM
BigBang.Social's CEO Anurag Iyer steps down
In a note, Anurag Iyer shared, "We built a culture rooted in creativity, ambition and a never say never attitude. We established a strong foundation for future growth and innovation by always experimenting with A.I., data and analysis. Which is why legacy brand like Unilever, Flipkart, Diageo Myntra and many more have partnered with almost every campaign with us."

Anurag Iyer, who led BigBang.Social as chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position.

In a note, Iyer shared, "Over the last two and half years, we became the largest creator marketplace rooted in pop culture, signing over a 100+ talent, launching one of its kind creator app to creating a brand within the Collective Artists Network. We built a culture rooted in creativity, ambition and a never say never attitude. We established a strong foundation for future growth and innovation by always experimenting with A.I., data and analysis. Which is why legacy brand like Unilever, Flipkart, Diageo Myntra and many more have partnered with almost every campaign with us."

Iyer began his career at Contract Advertising, and then joined Zee Networks in the corporate sales department. Having been a part of media organisations like Network18 and Times Television International and BloombergQuint, he also worked at Haymarket SAC Publishing, and ByteDance.


Tags
First Published on Apr 28, 2025 3:46 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Naveen Kukreja moves on from Paisabazaar

Naveen Kukreja moves on from Paisabazaar

Brand Makers

Who is Gunjan Soni - YouTube India’s new country managing director?

Who is Gunjan Soni - YouTube India’s new country managing director?

Brand Makers

YouTube announces Gunjan Soni as Country Managing Director for India

YouTube announces Gunjan Soni as Country Managing Director for India

Brand Makers

Storyboard18 'Delhi Literature Festival' to kick off on May 2 at Bikaner House

Storyboard18 'Delhi Literature Festival' to kick off on May 2 at Bikaner House

Brand Makers

Regional and multilingual content propel Tata Motors CVBU's YouTube channel to 1 million subs

Regional and multilingual content propel Tata Motors CVBU's YouTube channel to 1 million subs

Brand Makers

Rise of online courses for creators and dreams of digital fame meeting hard realities

Rise of online courses for creators and dreams of digital fame meeting hard realities

Brand Makers

PepsiCo appoints Jonnie Cahill as SVP & CMO, International Foods

PepsiCo appoints Jonnie Cahill as SVP & CMO, International Foods