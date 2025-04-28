BigBang.Social's CEO Anurag Iyer steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Anurag Iyer, who led BigBang.Social as chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position.
In a note, Iyer shared, "Over the last two and half years, we became the largest creator marketplace rooted in pop culture, signing over a 100+ talent, launching one of its kind creator app to creating a brand within the Collective Artists Network. We built a culture rooted in creativity, ambition and a never say never attitude. We established a strong foundation for future growth and innovation by always experimenting with A.I., data and analysis. Which is why legacy brand like Unilever, Flipkart, Diageo Myntra and many more have partnered with almost every campaign with us."
Iyer began his career at Contract Advertising, and then joined Zee Networks in the corporate sales department. Having been a part of media organisations like Network18 and Times Television International and BloombergQuint, he also worked at Haymarket SAC Publishing, and ByteDance.