            

Naveen Kukreja moves on from Paisabazaar

Naveen Kukreja will soon be co-founding a fintech startup along with Paisabazaar's Gaurav Aggarwal and Sahil Arora, who serve as chief product officer - credit products and chief business officer - lending.

By  Storyboard18Apr 28, 2025 4:23 PM
Naveen Kukreja began his career at Citibank India as assistant vice president - credit cards, and then joined Capital One Bank. Then, he moved to Aviva India as vice president - customer management and business analytics, and then joined PolicyBazaar as group chief marketing officer and director.

Naveen Kukreja, co-founder and chief executive officer of fintech startup Paisabazaar, has stepped down from his position.

In a note, he shared, "After 11 years of building and scaling Paisabazaar, I have decided to move on from the PB Fintech Group. With a deep sense of gratitude, I bid adieu to my colleagues, partners, investors, and well-wishers, and thank them for their trust and belief in me and the Paisabazaar team over the years. Building platform from scratch to reaching 50 million+ consumers, has been an incredible experience."

First Published on Apr 28, 2025 4:23 PM

