Havas Media Network India elevates Uday Mohan and R. Venkatasubramanian as chief operating officers

Havas Media Network India, the specialized media division of Havas India has announced the elevation of two of its senior leaders. While Uday Mohan steps into the position of chief operating officer of Havas Media India, R. Venkatasubramanian assumes the role of COO of Havas Play. They will continue reporting to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India.

In his new role as COO, Mohan will spearhead the comprehensive operations and strategic growth initiatives of Havas Media India. With more than two decades of expertise in the media industry, Mohan has been instrumental in driving the success of Havas Media India over a span of 16+ years in the agency. His adept leadership has led to the acquisition of several prestigious clients and garnered acclaim for the agency's innovation across sectors.

R. Venkatasubramanian took charge of Havas Play last year when the specialised function was launched in India along with several other countries globally. Under his guidance, Havas Play has championed numerous IPs and initiatives across its sports, content, and entertainment divisions, solidifying its position as a leading player in a highly competitive landscape.

Rana Barua, group chief executive officer, Havas India, South East Asia and North Asia (Japan and South Korea) said, “Uday and Venkat's elevations come at an important juncture for Havas Media Network India, as the agency experiences remarkable growth. Their strategic prowess and dedication have been instrumental in driving our agency's success over the years and their elevation reflects our confidence in their vision and ability to continue fostering innovation, collaboration, and client satisfaction. I wish them all the best.”

Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer, Havas Media Network India, said, “With Uday and Venkat at the helm of their respective business divisions, Havas Media Network India has made significant strides, evident in the agency's expanded client portfolio, new acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. This elevation underscores our unwavering dedication to fortifying our organizational framework by nurturing our in-house capabilities. Leaders like them are key to our goal of making media meaningful for our clients and the industry at large as their exceptional industry acumen is pivotal in leading a team as diverse as ours. I extend my sincerest congratulations to Uday and Venkat on their new roles and look forward to our continued trajectory of growth and success together.”