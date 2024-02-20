Havas India's transformation chief Jaibeer Ahmad on his way out

comScore            

Jaibeer Ahmad, who was recently elevated to the role of Chief Transformation and Growth Officer at Havas India, is moving on from the company.

Havas India confirmed the news with Storyboard18, and an official spokesperson said, "Yes, Jaibeer Ahmad is moving on due to personal reasons.”

Ahmad was reporting to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia (Japan & South Korea).

Ahmad joined Havas Worldwide India in December 2022. Under his leadership, the agency secured key accounts and welcomed renowned clients, reinforcing Havas India's position in the market. Known for his business growth acumen, Ahmad has been a driving force behind Havas Worldwide India's new business growth in the North India market. He managed some of the biggest accounts of the agency including Reckitt, Suzuki 2 Wheelers, Dabur and IFB, and won some marquee clients including Mamaearth, IFB, Badshah, Blinkit, IQOO, amongst others, contributing significantly to brand strategy, creative development, and overall revenue expansion.


