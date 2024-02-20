Havas India's transformation chief Jaibeer Ahmad on his way out

Jaibeer Ahmad, who was recently elevated to the role of Chief Transformation and Growth Officer at Havas India, is moving on from the company.

Havas India confirmed the news with Storyboard18, and an official spokesperson said, "Yes, Jaibeer Ahmad is moving on due to personal reasons.”

Ahmad who was managing partner – north at Havas Worldwide India was elevated to chief transformation and growth officer in January 2024. In this newly created role in India, Jaibeer was set to introduce transformative strategies, driving business growth through integration and collaboration across all 18 Havas India agencies.

Ahmad was reporting to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia (Japan & South Korea).