Havas Worldwide India bolsters creative leadership team with new ECDs

Havas Worldwide India, the creative agency of Havas India, has strengthened its creative team with the appointment of Arjun Jetly, Neharika Awal, Ajitesh Verma, and Monish Gupta as executive creative directors.

Based out of Gurugram, all four will report to Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer of Havas Worldwide India.

Speaking about the appointments, Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “Now is the time for our work to shine. And I can’t think of a better team to lead this than Neharika, Monish, Arjun and Ajitesh. I’m delighted to welcome them into the Havas family. They are a dynamic bunch, brimming with new ideas, each having their own individual strengths, which will not just help the brands we work on but also the teams. I believe in their capabilities and mindset to take Havas Worldwide India to newer heights.”

His second stint with Havas Worldwide India, Jetly was the brain behind some of Durex’s most-loved campaigns including Mutual Climax and Invisible. He joins the agency from Cheil India, and has also worked in agencies like The Glitch. Over the course of his career, he’s worked extensively on marquee brands from across categories including Durex, Veet, Mirinda, 7Up, Monkey Shoulder, Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos, Cadbury, 5-Star, Horlicks, Eno, Happydent, Mentos, Adobe, MG Motor, to name a few. He has also won prestigious awards for his work, including Cannes Lions, Effies and ABBYs.

Awal has joined Havas Worldwide India following an 8-year stint in Dentsu. Before Dentsu, she worked at Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy and DDB Mudra. Through the course of her career, she has worked with leading brands including Honda Cars, OLX, Biba, Chaayos, Tasva, Canon and Dominos, to name a few, and has prominent awards including Effies and ABBYs to her name.

Verma has worked with erstwhile Wunderman Thompson, BBDO India, McCann Worldwide and Leo Burnett before joining Havas Worldwide India. Some of his most accomplished work has been on brands from diverse sectors including Meta, The Times of India, Flipkart, PhonePe, Swiggy, Mountain Dew Global, Pepsi Foods, ITC, Britannia, Nestlé and GSK.