      HT Media Group announces multiple changes in leadership

      From Ahijit Dutta, Swati Sharda, Indra Narayan Das and Vijay Nair, to Jaideep Dahiya and Roopali Dhawan. Find out what new functions they will be leading.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2024 3:28 PM
      All new roles will be effective from April 1st, 2024.

      HT Media Group has announced multiple key leadership changes.

      Ahijit Dutta, currently the national circulation head for the print business will be moving to a new role within the company.

      Dutta has been with the organisation for 19 years and has lead multiple functions over the years including including national sales head at Mint and Hindustan, head of HT Overseas in Singapore, and chief revenue officer West and South.

      Dutta will be succeeded by Indra Narayan Das, who is the former CRO of North 2.

      Swati Sharda will succeed Das as CRO for North 2 and East regions. Sharda was head of government business at the Group since 2021.

      Vijay Nair will take over from Sharda as head of events. Nair is currently the VP and head of marketing at Shine.com, an online recruitment platform.

      Jaideep Dahiya, the current head of ad operations and pricing has been promoted to CRO for the West region. He has been with HT Media for over 12 years.

      Roopali Dhawan, who is currently leading the school edition - PACE will now takeover the ad operations division. She has been with the group for over 14 years.

      All new roles will be effective from April 1st, 2024.


      First Published on Mar 19, 2024 3:28 PM

