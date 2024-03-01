ICICI Lombard onboards Anand Singhi as chief – retail and government business

ICICI Lombard, a private General Insurance Company has appointed Anand Singhi as its new chief – retail and government business. In his new capacity, Singhi will spearhead areas encompassing retail, digital and government business.

Singhi is experienced across business operations, underwriting, claims, sales, marketing, and distribution. Having started his journey with ICICI Lombard, where he spent a decade and rose to his role as a vice president – health management, Singhi later joined Reliance General Insurance Company first as chief operating officer and then as chief distribution officer, spearheading sales, distribution, marketing and strategic initiatives in retail and government business covering diverse product portfolios and channels.

Singhi, stated, "I am excited about joining ICICI Lombard and see it as a great opportunity to contribute to the company's continued success and innovation agenda. My journey thus far has equipped me with insights and experiences that I believe will compound growth and drive sustained profitability for the organization."

Jerry Jose, chief - human resources at ICICI Lombard, expressed, "We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Anand Singhi and with his proven track record and breadth and depth of leadership experience, we see him as complementing and further strengthening our current leadership team. With Anand’s appointment, ICICI Lombard reaffirms its dedication to excellence, poised to navigate the evolving landscape of the insurance industry with agility and foresight."