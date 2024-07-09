            
      India TV chairman Rajat Sharma elected as president of NBDA

      The appointments took place during NBDA’s board meeting held today.

      Jul 9, 2024
      Rajat Sharma, Chairman of India TV, has been elected as the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA),for another term in 2024-25.

      Addressing the NBDA, Rajat Sharma remarked on the significant challenges facing news broadcasters today. "There is a concentrated effort to discredit the news broadcast industry," he said. "A section of the digital media is being misused to constantly attack news broadcasters. We have to work together to fight this menace."

      Sharma further emphasized the pressures faced by those in the news industry, stating, "Our editors, anchors, and reporters are being targeted. They are working under tremendous pressure as an ecosystem has been created to consistently threaten their credibility. It is our responsibility to ensure that they get a fearless atmosphere to deliver fair news."


      First Published on Jul 9, 2024 3:40 PM

