India TV chairman Rajat Sharma elected as president of NBDA

Rajat Sharma, Chairman of India TV, has been elected as the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA),for another term in 2024-25. The appointments took place during NBDA’s board meeting held today.

Addressing the NBDA, Rajat Sharma remarked on the significant challenges facing news broadcasters today. "There is a concentrated effort to discredit the news broadcast industry," he said. "A section of the digital media is being misused to constantly attack news broadcasters. We have to work together to fight this menace."