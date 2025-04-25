'Indian biz driving mid-single-digit growth': Procter & Gamble's CFO

Procter & Gamble (P&G), maker of brands like Tide and Pampers, has reported mixed Quarter 3 results for 2025 on Thursday. Additionally, the company gave a dimmer outlook for Q4 and anticipated a price hike.

Talking about Indian business, Andre Shulten, Chief Financial Officer at Procter & Gamble said it is profitable and driving mid-single-digit growth.

"We have local production on the ground. We have R&D capability on the ground. The market gets better every time we look at it," Shulten said.

Overall, P&G's organic sales saw a 1% rise only in the January-March quarter. The revenue stood at $19.78 billion, a decline from $20.36 billion forecast.

The net sales dropped 2% to $19.78 billion and the volume fell 1% in the quarter.

CFO Shulten has outlined plans to double down on innovation, maintaining a competitive edge through product development.

However, P&G has slashed its forecast for core earnings per share and revenue for the fiscal year on account of consumer slowdown, tariffs, and the company's plans to invest back into brands during a period of uncertainty.

"All the divisiveness and nationalistic rhetoric that we saw around the world in prompting customers to pause some spending," the CFO said.

On the price hike, Shulten said it would occur next fiscal year, which starts in July.