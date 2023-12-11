comScore

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products’ CEO Manu Ahuja dies

Manu Ahuja also worked at Whirlpool and Akzo Nobel in the past.

Dec 11, 2023
Before taking up the position, Manu Ahuja was associated with ASSA ABLOY Asia Pacific as president of South Asia. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The whole-time director and chief executive officer of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited (JACPL) Manu Ahuja passed away on December 9. In May 2018, he was appointed by the Jubilant Industries’ board.

Before taking up the position, he was associated with ASSA ABLOY Asia Pacific as president of South Asia. In his role, he managed 18 countries - India, SAARC, and ASEAN, stated a media report.

He began his career with Coats Viyella and went on to work in companies like Whirlpool and Akzo Nobel.

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Industries. JACPL product portfolio includes consumer products like adhesives, wood finishes, wood preservatives and food polymers.

It also includes synthetic latex such as vinyl pyridine, SBR and NBR latex. It also makes agri products like crop nutrition, crop growth and industrial chemicals, highlighted in a Moneycontrol report.


