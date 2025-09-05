AI Mode's top 100 sources revealed: Wikipedia, YouTube, Google dominate citations

ADVERTISEMENT
A new analysis by Ahrefs' Brand Radar has shed light on which domains are most frequently cited by Google's AI Mode.
Based on a database of 5.5 million AI Mode queries, the findings reveal a telling hierarchy of trusted sources.
The 100 most cited domains include Wikipedia, YouTube, Google's official blog, Reddit, and Google itself at the very top.
Interestingly, the report also highlights a preference for user-generated content (UGC). Platforms like YouTube, Reddit, Quora, Instagram, Yelp, TripAdvisor, LinkedIn, and TikTok feature prominently on the list - suggesting that AI Mode taps into the collective voice of users as much as authoritative sources.
Check full list here:
1. en.wikipedia.org (1135007)
2. youtube.com (961938)
3. blog.google (601835)
4. reddit.com (588596)
5. google.com (568774)
6. amazon.com (431080)
7. quora.com (360239)
8. facebook.com (338391)
9. m.yelp.com (246155)
10. instagram.com (215144)
11. imdb.com (163224)
12. tripadvisor.com (144918)
13. linkedin.com (139177)
14. mapquest.com (136772)
15. walmart.com (122096)
16. britannica.com (115790)
17. healthline.com (113728)
18. yahoo.com (106770)
19. ebay.com (102697)
20. my.clevelandclinic.org (99680)
21. mayoclinic.org (89103)
22. webmd.com (87025)
23. pinterest.com (84926)
24. support.google.com (79057)
25. merriam-webster.com (78354)
26. tiktok.com (76213)
27. medicalnewstoday.com (73362)
28. pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov (73276)
29. wikihow.com (70536)
30. study.com (70146)
31. indeed.com (69432)
32. espn.com (68391)
33. collinsdictionary.com (66547)
34. medium.com (63859)
35. etsy.com (61766)
36. businessinsider.com (60467)
37. nytimes.com (60340)
38. verywellhealth.com (60164)
39. target.com (58013)
40. dictionary.com (56852)
41. play.google.com (53741)
42. goodrx.com (52672)
43. homedepot.com (52335)
44. x.com (51535)
45. sciencedirect.com (48960)
46. nerdwallet.com (45357)
47. people.com (45056)
48. usatoday.com (44579)
49. forbes.com (44131)
50. simple.wikipedia.org (43091)
51. ncbi.nlm.nih.gov (42423)
52. medlineplus.gov (42286)
53. brainly.com (42266)
54. m.youtube.com (41206)
55. m.facebook.com (41055)
56. apps.apple.com (40658)
57. ebsco.com (40490)
58. investopedia.com (40462)
59. allrecipes.com (38808)
60. sports.yahoo.com (37782)
61. finance.yahoo.com (37283)
62. expedia.com (37168)
63. bankrate.com (35358)
64. vocabulary.com (34060)
65. dictionary.cambridge.org (33658)
66. cbsnews.com (33429)
67. cnet.com (33379)
68. cnn.com (32373)
69. lowes.com (30965)
70. zillow.com (30624)
71. usnews.com (30405)
72. drugs.com (30391)
73. ziprecruiter.com (30172)
74. lemon8-app.com (30126)
75. eventbrite.com (29467)
76. cdc.gov (29283)
77. edmunds.com (28913)
78. today.com (28589)
79. kbb.com (28244)
80. yelp.com (28000)
81. library.fiveable.me (27510)
82. cnbc.com (27032)
83. caranddriver.com (27007)
84. rottentomatoes.com (26707)
85. bestbuy.com (26592)
86. justanswer.com (26502)
87. si.com (26341)
88. ign.com (25881)
89. thespruce.com (25261)
90. cbssports.com (24313)
91. allevents.in (23725)
92. open.spotify.com (23712)
93. en.wiktionary.org (23420)
94. bbb.org (23148)
95. masterclass.com (23021)
96. bbc.com (22704)
97. thekitchn.com (22680)
98. wikiwand.com (22354)
99. nordstrom.com (22150)
100. cars.com (21893)