Meta faces lawsuit from Mark Zuckerberg - but not the one you think

In a bizarre legal twist, Mark Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy lawyer from Indiana, has filed a lawsuit against Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, as per media reports.

The attorney alleges that Meta's moderation systems have repeatedly disabled his Facebook business page, wrongly flagging him as impersonating the platform's founder.

The lawyer, who has practiced law since before the billionaire Zuckerberg was out of preschool, says his commercial Facebook page has been taken down five times in the past eight years.

Despite investing more than $11,000 in Meta ads to promote his practice, his account suspensions have cost him both money and clients.

"It's not funny," the lawyer told Indianapolis' WTHR-TV. "Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off."

Mark Zuckerberg (the lawyer) shared email threads dating back to 2017, showing years of frustration with Meta's automated systems. In one 2020 message, he joked, "If you happen to run into the younger, richer Mark Zuckerberg, tell him I said hi and he causes me great aggravation each day."

Beyond Facebook's glitches, the attorney says his life has long been complicated by sharing a name with one of the most powerful figures in tech. He runs a website, iammarkzuckerberg.com, chronicling his unusual experiences - from prank call accusations when making reservations to mistaken identity at speaking engagements.

"While speaking in Las Vegas, a limo driver was waiting with a sign for 'Mark Zuckerberg,' causing chaos as a large disappointed crowd had been waiting," he recalled.

The lawyer also receives phone calls and messages meant for the Meta CEO - sometimes including threats and money requests. But what pushed him to court was the financial impact of losing access to his own Facebook ads.

Responding to the controversy, Meta told WTHR: "We know there's more than one Mark Zuckerberg in the world, and we are getting to the bottom of this."

For now, the Indiana attorney takes comfort in his niche dominance. "I will rule the search for 'Mark Zuckerberg bankruptcy,'" he wrote. "And if the other Mark Zuckerberg ever needs help in Indiana, I’ll gladly handle his case."