Kedar Lele moves on from HUL

Kedar Lele, who led Hindustan Unilever (HUL) as executive director - head of sales and customer development, South Asia, has stepped down from his role.

He stated, "Friday, 30th Aug I walked out of the Mumbai head-office as its employee for the last time. Only to become a life-long admirer of what this organization stands for – Integrity, Respect, Pioneering spirit, and Responsibility. With amazing brands and unmatched quality of people, there couldn’t have been a better combination creating a winning recipe. As I write this last note, I am filled with gratitude and memories of the time I have spent with this organization."

He added, "HUL is not a company but an institution. One that builds leaders. One that shapes character and personality, gives confidence and courage, teaches resilience and discipline. It fills its people with a sense of responsibility towards their teams, community, and environment. It also provides all the training, support, and opportunities to help the employees achieve their own potential and become the best version of themselves. So much that one can never repay the debt of this company. Only way is to pay it forward. Everyday."

Lele started his career in advertising as an account supervisor at Mudra Communications, and then went on to work at Monster.com and Kimberly Clark Lever.

He started his career at Unilever as a marketing manager for the ice cream department. At Kimberly Clark lever, as the head - sales and marketing, he led the sales and marketing function for Kimberly Clark Lever (joint venture of Hindustan Unilever & Kimberly Clark) based out of Pune.

As the functional leader, he managed the brand team for infant & feminine care businesses with end to end marketing responsibility.