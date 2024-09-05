Microsoft Asia president Ahmed Mazhari to step down; Rodrigo Kede Lima to take over

Microsoft has appointed Rodrigo Kede Lima as the new President for Microsoft Asia, with immediate effect. He succeeds Ahmed Mazhari, who has served in the role for five years.

In his new role, Lima will harness his experience in driving digital transformation and collaboration to spearhead Microsoft’s work in the region. He will lead a business that comprises 20 countries and a diverse team of 30,000 employees.

He will report to Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft Corporation.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rodrigo Kede Lima as the new President for Microsoft Asia. Rodrigo’s extensive experience and proven leadership in driving digital transformation make him the perfect fit for this role. His commitment to empowering our people, customers and partners will be invaluable as we lead AI Transformation in the region and make a significant impact on the communities we serve. I would also like to thank Ahmed Mazhari for his key contributions in building Microsoft’s reputation as a trusted partner in Asia,” said Judson Althoff.

Since joining Microsoft in 2020, he has held various leadership roles, including President for Microsoft Americas Enterprise, where he oversaw all Enterprise accounts across Canada, Latin America, and three US Geographic Operating Units. Under his leadership as President for Microsoft Latin America, Rodrigo spearheaded growth and innovation by empowering customers and communities across 30 offices in 22 markets.

Prior to Microsoft, Lima held multiple national and international roles at IBM, including President of IBM Brazil and President for Latin America. He has a strong background in corporate finance and has led significant initiatives in the technology sector, stated the company.

“I am truly honored and excited to take on the role of President for Microsoft Asia. This region is at the forefront of digital transformation and now has the opportunity to lead the world in the era of AI. I am committed to work with our talented teams to drive innovation and empower our customers and partners to ride this next wave. In doing so, we will unlock inclusive growth for all across Asia,” said Lima.