Kulfi Collective appoints Divya Karani as chairperson and ED of its board

Kulfi Collective, a creative network in India that functions at the intersection of content, community and culture, has announced the appointment of Divya Karani as Chairperson and Executive Director of its Board. Most recently, Karani was the CEO of Dentsu Media, South Asia, where she led the agency for over 12 years.

Kulfi Collective, through its three divisions, Supari Studios, Post Office & Keeda Media, has partnered with brands and platforms such as Spotify, Red Bull, Netflix, Lego, Flipkart and Zomato to deliver content, experiences & IPs that shape culture.

Karani stated, "I am honoured to join Kulfi Collective at such a transformative time. Together, we aim to redefine the creative network model, with an emphasis on agility, authenticity and purpose that resonates with a connected generation."