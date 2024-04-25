            

      Kulfi Collective appoints Divya Karani as chairperson and ED of its board

      Divya Karani was the CEO of Dentsu Media.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 25, 2024 3:01 PM
      Divya Karani stated, "I am honoured to join Kulfi Collective at such a transformative time. Together, we aim to redefine the creative network model, with an emphasis on agility, authenticity and purpose that resonates with a connected generation."

      Kulfi Collective, a creative network in India that functions at the intersection of content, community and culture, has announced the appointment of Divya Karani as Chairperson and Executive Director of its Board. Most recently, Karani was the CEO of Dentsu Media, South Asia, where she led the agency for over 12 years.

      Kulfi Collective, through its three divisions, Supari Studios, Post Office & Keeda Media, has partnered with brands and platforms such as Spotify, Red Bull, Netflix, Lego, Flipkart and Zomato to deliver content, experiences & IPs that shape culture.

      "Divya joining the board will help us build the right governance frameworks as we scale globally. Further, her deep expertise will help us build upstream capabilities to bring brands closer to communities and subcultures in music, sports, gaming, entertainment and lifestyle.” said Advait Gupt, co-founder & chief executive officer of Kulfi Collective.


      First Published on Apr 25, 2024 3:01 PM

