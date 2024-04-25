            

      Bacardi elevates Sameeksha Uniyal as regional head - brand

      She was the marketing controller at Bacardi.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 25, 2024 2:22 PM
      Sameeksha Uniyal started her career at Big River Radio, and went on to work across Sony Entertainment Television, Maxus and Viacom18.

      Sameekha Uniyal, who led Bacardi as marketing controller, has been elevated to the position of regional head - brand.

      She started her career at Big River Radio, and went on to work across Sony Entertainment Television, Maxus and Viacom18.

      As the account director at Viacom18, Uniyal worked with the key accounts team for the biggest youth platform in the country – MTV networks. It involved strategising on specific briefs from the client to provide solutions across TV, Digital and Live Media. Her deliverables included concept generation, content planning, revenue generation and effective execution of the idea. Some of the key clients Uniyal worked with were : Coca- Cola, Pepsi Co, Pernod Ricard, Bacardi and Maruti Suzuki.


      First Published on Apr 25, 2024 1:30 PM

