comScore            

Brand Makers

Layoffs: Maria Martinez, CISCO’s chief operating officer departs

Maria Martinez’s next move is unknown.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2024 6:58 PM
Layoffs: Maria Martinez, CISCO’s chief operating officer departs
Maria Martinez started off at AT&T Bell Labs and went on to work across Motorola, Embrace Networks, Microsoft, Declara, Plantronics and Salesforce. Last week, Cisco System announced that it would cut five percent of its global workforce, or more than 4,000 jobs.

Maria Martinez, who led Cisco, an American multinational digital communications technology conglomerate corporation, as chief operating officer, has stepped down from her position. Her departure comes on the heels of an impending $28 billion acquisition of Splunk, a software company.

Martinez stated, “Today we announced that I will be departing Cisco after 6 years. As Cisco moves into its new chapter with the Splunk acquisition, it’s the perfect time for me to do the same. Cisco will always be special for its unmatched culture. I am incredibly proud and grateful for the accomplishments and character of my team.”

Martinez started off at AT&T Bell Labs and went on to work across Motorola, Embrace Networks, Microsoft, Declara, Plantronics and Salesforce. Last week, Cisco System announced that it would cut five percent of its global workforce, or more than 4,000 jobs.

As the company lowers its revenue target, it tries to sail through a tough economy which has been hit by layoffs starting early 2024.

Clients in the telecom industry have put restrictions on their expenditure and so analysts expect that the demand for Cisco products will remain under pressure.


Tags
First Published on Feb 21, 2024 6:58 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Myntra onboards Shoppers Stop’s Venu Nair as the chief of strategic partnerships and omnichannel

Myntra onboards Shoppers Stop’s Venu Nair as the chief of strategic partnerships and omnichannel

Brand Makers

Cosmos Maya’s Megha Tata moves on

Cosmos Maya’s Megha Tata moves on

Brand Makers

iCubesWire promotes Mazen Bahnassy as influencer marketing - lead

iCubesWire promotes Mazen Bahnassy as influencer marketing - lead

Brand Makers

FCB India restructures its creative leadership team

FCB India restructures its creative leadership team

Brand Makers

Tarun Chhabra to be Nokia's country manager; replaces Sanjay Malik

Tarun Chhabra to be Nokia's country manager; replaces Sanjay Malik

Brand Makers

Urban Company makes its platform accessible for persons with visual impairment

Urban Company makes its platform accessible for persons with visual impairment

Brand Makers

Local influencers harness regional insights to forge deeper, more personal bonds with audiences: Mrunali Dedhia

Local influencers harness regional insights to forge deeper, more personal bonds with audiences: Mrunali Dedhia
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!