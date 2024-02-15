Cisco to layoff five percent of global workforce

Technology company Cisco System announced that it would cut five percent of its global workforce, or more than 4,000 jobs.

As the company lowers its revenue target, it tries to sail through a tough economy which has been hit by layoffs starting early 2024.

Clients in the telecom industry have put restrictions on their expenditure and so analysts expect that the demand for Cisco products will remain under pressure.

At present, Cisco’s focus is on artificial intelligence and it is exploring partnership with software company Nvidia to boost growth. Charles Robbins, chief executive officer, Cisco mentioned that Nvidia had agreed to use Cisco’s ethernet with its own technology.