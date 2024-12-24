Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, icon of Indian cinema, passes away at 90

Shyam Benegal, the legendary filmmaker whose work reshaped the landscape of Indian cinema, passed away on December 23, 2024, at the age of 90. According to reports, he had been battling kidney-related issues and died at 6:30 p.m. at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly influenced both the film industry and culture at large.

Just days before his death, Benegal had celebrated his 90th birthday on December 14 with a star-studded gathering of friends, family, and colleagues. The event was attended by a distinguished group of actors and filmmakers, including Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Naseeruddin Shah, Divya Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Rajit Kapur, Atul Tiwari, and Kunal Kapoor, among others. It was a fitting tribute to a man whose work has been pivotal to the evolution of Indian cinema.

Born in 1934 in Andhra Pradesh, Benegal worked in the advertising industry, producing over 900 advertisements. In 1959, he started working as a copywriter at a Mumbai-based advertising agency, Lintas Advertising, where he steadily rose to become the creative head. In 1963 he had a brief stint at ASP (Advertising, Sales and Promotion).

Benegal’s contributions to the film industry were immense. In recognition of his groundbreaking achievements, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1976 and the Padma Bhushan in 1991 by the Government of India. His remarkable career spanned several decades, marked by his signature style of nuanced storytelling and unflinching social commentary. His films, including Ankur (1973), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977), Mammo (1994), Sardari Begum (1996), and Zubeidaa (2001), remain enduring works of art, exploring the complexities of Indian society and the human condition with rare sensitivity and depth.

One of his more poignant works was the 1976 Manthan. Funded by over 500,000 farmers, Manthan stands as a cinematic tribute to India’s White Revolution, highlighting the transformative power of cooperative dairy farming. starring Smita Patil and Girish Karnad, the film offers a compelling narrative of the challenges and triumphs faced by rural communities as they strive for economic independence through collective action.

Manthan not only captured the spirit of grassroots empowerment but also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, cementing its place in the pantheon of Indian cinema. The film’s iconic song, "Mero Gaam Katha Parey," became an anthem for rural development, resonating deeply with audiences and underscoring the film’s enduring impact on both cinema and society.