Leo Burnett Mumbai bolsters its leadership team

Leo Burnett Mumbai, part of the Publicis Groupe India, has announced new appointments to its senior leadership team.

The Leo Burnett Mumbai senior leadership team now comprises Abhimanyu Khedkar elevated as managing partner, Neetika Aggarwal appointed as managing partner, and Saurabh Dahiya as head of strategy.

Khedkar started his journey with Leo Burnett 8.5 years ago and has now been promoted to managing partner. He has worked on some of the biggest brands in the Burnett portfolio and his work has been recognised at many international and national platforms.

As managing partner, Aggarwal joins the Leo Burnett Mumbai team to bolster its partnerships, expertise, and capabilities. In a career spanning over two decades, she has accrued enviable experience working with some of the biggest Indian and global brands including Nestle for its confectionary portfolio, PepsiCo foods, Airtel, TOI, Microsoft, Nokia, LG, IndusInd Bank.

Her last stint before joining Leo Burnett was with VMLY&R. Prior to that she spent a few years with WPP@CP where she was the business and integration lead for Colgate Palmolive, bringing in expertise across ecommerce, CRM and FPD.

Dahiya joined us a few months ago as Executive Director & Head of Strategy. He brings over 18 years of experience, with a career spanning the Middle-East, South East Asia & India in brand, digital and customer experience strategy. His knack for harnessing truth & talent to help brands matter in culture, changing contexts and commercial landscapes will add depth and perspective for Leo Burnett’s client partners.

Together Khedkar and Aggarwal will lead Leo Burnett Mumbai on the business front while Dahiya will lead and drive the strategic function.

Commenting on the leadership changes, Amitesh Rao, chief executive officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia shares, “Leo Burnett Mumbai is one of the top creative agencies in the country today, having seen an incredible run of success in paving the way for new age solutions for its clients. It is also an agency with insatiable ambition and hunger, and the enhanced leadership team is at the vanguard of our future growth and glory. I am delighted to have Abhimanyu, Neetika and Saurabh – with their diverse strategic, corporate and client backgrounds - bring brilliant new perspective to our journey going forward.”