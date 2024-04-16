            

      Leo Burnett India appoints Rajeev Rakshit as executive director

      Previously, Rajeev Rakshit led Thinking Folks Brand Solutions as chief executive officer and managing partner.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2024 10:32 AM
      Rajeev Rakshit began his career at Publicis and went on to work across Everest Brand Solutions Y&R, HMV Saregama India, McCann Erickson, L&K Saatchi and Mediology Software.

      Rajeev Rakshit, who led Thinking Folks Brand Solutions as chief executive officer and managing partner, has joined Leo Burnett as executive director. He is the head of southern operations of Leo Burnett India.

      At L&K Saatchi, as the president, his responsibilities included driving growth for both top and bottom line, with a specific focus on new business. Being a part of Management and Executive Committee, there were additional responsibilities for heading and expanding the business opportunities for the Digital and Engagement arm of the agency in the northern markets, proactively.


      First Published on Apr 16, 2024 10:32 AM

