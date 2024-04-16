Leo Burnett India appoints Rajeev Rakshit as executive director

Rajeev Rakshit, who led Thinking Folks Brand Solutions as chief executive officer and managing partner, has joined Leo Burnett as executive director. He is the head of southern operations of Leo Burnett India.
Rakshit began his career at Publicis and went on to work across Everest Brand Solutions Y&R, HMV Saregama India, McCann Erickson, L&K Saatchi and Mediology Software.
At L&K Saatchi, as the president, his responsibilities included driving growth for both top and bottom line, with a specific focus on new business. Being a part of Management and Executive Committee, there were additional responsibilities for heading and expanding the business opportunities for the Digital and Engagement arm of the agency in the northern markets, proactively.