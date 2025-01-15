            
LinkedIn appoints Jessica Jensen as chief marketing and strategy officer

Jessica Jensen is also a board director at Cardlytics and a member of the f7 Operator Council—an investment fund comprising seven female leaders in the Silicon Valley.

By  Storyboard18Jan 15, 2025 10:19 AM
Before Indeed, Jessica Jensen led teams and built strategies at high-profile companies such as Booking.com, Facebook (now Meta), Apple, Yahoo!, and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). (Image: LinkedIn)

Jessica Jensen will be joining LinkedIn as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, bringing with her more than 25 years of leadership experience at some of the world’s largest technology enterprises.

“I am elated to share that I’m joining LinkedIn as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer,” Jensen shared on LinkedIn. “I’ve admired the company for over 20 years, and as many of you know, am a hyper-active poster. I have watched LinkedIn grow and innovate into a remarkable talent, advertising, and educational platform, all while helping so many people learn and grow as professionals.”

Jensen, who previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Indeed since March 2021, has a storied track record of overseeing global marketing strategy, brand, and communications for leading consumer and business-facing organizations.

Before Indeed, Jensen led teams and built strategies at high-profile companies such as Booking.com, Facebook (now Meta), Apple, Yahoo!, and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

She is also a board director at Cardlytics and a member of the f7 Operator Council—an investment fund comprised of seven female leaders in Silicon Valley—where she advises portfolio companies on marketing, growth, and product development.

Starting January 21, Jensen will take over and report directly to COO Dan Shapero.


