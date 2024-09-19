L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Roshni Kavina as National Creative Director

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of Publicis Groupe India, appoints Roshni Kavina as National Creative Director. As the National Creative Director, Kavina will be instrumental in further elevating the agency’s creative output, driving innovation, and advancing brand success for clients. Based out of the agency’s Mumbai office, she will report to Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani, the agency’s Chief Creative Officers.

With two decades of experience in advertising and design, she served as the Executive Creative Director at Publicis Ambience from 2015 to 2021, managing coveted accounts such as Lakmé, Enamor, and Ferrero Rocher. She has also earlier been with Publicis Groupe at Saatchi & Saatchi and BBH India. Roshni joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from Byju’s International, where she was Brand Strategy and Creative Head for North America and Canada. In addition, she founded ‘The Nextdoor Artist,’ an art studio, in 2013.

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis India, said, “It is heartwarming to see Roshni returning to the team, especially as we continue to expand our portfolio with new lifestyle and luxury brands. Having worked with her in the past on some major brands, I am confident that her expertise in lifestyle and luxury branding, and her design capability will further boost our creative excellence.”

“Roshni comes in at exactly the right time to partner with the creative leadership on a couple of large accounts we’ve recently won. Her skillset greatly enhances the agency’s creative firepower, and we look forward to big things from her in the months to come,” added Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officers, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi in a joint statement.