      Mondelez’s Indonesia marketing head joins Tata consumer products

      Chandratrey was associated with Mondelez International since more than 11 years. He worked closely on products such as Cadbury and Oreo.

      Sep 18, 2024 6:58 PM
      Chandratrey has been replaced by Lucas Levy, former marketing head for Dove Hair in Southeast Asia at Unilever.

      The Director of Marketing, Vikram Chandratrey of Mondelez International has joined Tata Consumer Products Limited for the ready to drink category. He was the director of marketing for Indonesia and head of innovation and equity for SEA.

      Chandratrey has been appointed vice president of marketing for the ready-to-drink (RTD) category at Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) in India. Effective September 16, Chandratrey has relocated from Jakarta to Gurugram, India to oversee the marketing of brands such as Himalayan Water, Tata Gluco+, and Tata Copper+.

      Chandratrey has been replaced by Lucas Levy, former marketing head for Dove Hair in Southeast Asia at Unilever. Levy will be the regional marketing head.

      Chandratrey was associated with Mondelez International since more than 11 years. He worked closely on products such as Cadbury and Oreo.


      First Published on Sep 18, 2024 6:58 PM

