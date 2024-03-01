Madhu Soman, chief business officer of WION and Zee Business, is on his way out

Madhu Soman, who is the chief business officer of WION and Zee Business, is on his way out after less than two years with the news media brands. Soman has been in broadcast and digital media for over 25 years, dabbling with news television, new media and the convergence between text, photos and video. He states in his bio: "The transition from being a storyteller to a solution seller in the news syndication, partnership and distribution space has made the journey even more invigorating than what I imagined it to be."

Prior to joining WION and Zee Business, Soman was Bloomberg's head of Broadcast Sales - Asia-Pacific for more than seven years. He was a senior leader in charge of expanding Bloomberg's business with news broadcasters and publishers, setting up strategic partnerships and selling Bloomberg content - Bloomberg Terminal, News, Photos, Video, and Data - to Digital, Print, and Broadcast media outlets throughout the region.

At Thomson Reuters, Soman managed Reuters Video Services which provides customized content to broadcast clients in the form of weekly news programmes, live markets updates and expertise from our journalists, interviews with market movers and bespoke packages from the Reuters Digital Video team. And in his prior role, Soman directed Reuters content strategy for Consumer Media in India. His responsibilities included Reuters' customised content deal with ET Now - the business channel from Economic Times, managing dedicated correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. He also drove Reuters' bespoke deal with CCTV-2 and CCTV-9 of China, managing Mandarin and English-language financial reporters and producers in Tokyo, HK, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, London, New York, New Delhi and Nairobi.