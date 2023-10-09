Madison Media onboards Rob Norman as advisor

Madison Media has appointed Rob Norman as an advisor to accelerate digital transformation for its key clients. He will offer advisory services to Madison’s top clients, introduce the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows.

Norman was the former global head of digital at GroupM. He has also been CEO of GroupM, North America. Currently, he is an independent Board member at Piano, MiQ, Simpli.fi, Knotch, Zeotap and a few other digital first companies.

Commenting on the development, Madison World’s chairman, Sam Balsara, said, "We are delighted to have Rob join us as a strategic advisor in the digital transformation space and am sure he will add a lot of value to our teams and our clients. The Advertising world has turned Digital. India with a Digital share of Adex at 40% tracks a little behind the Global average of 55% and we hope with Rob’s help to offer world beating thought leadership to our Clients."

Vikram Sakhuja, partner and Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, added, "I have had the privilege of working with Rob for many years and his insights, clarity of thought and approach to Clients’ businesses has been inspiring. I’m thrilled to be able to partner with him again in helping build the business of Madison’s Clients."

Norman said, “I have known Sam, Vikram and Madison for many years. I am a great admirer of the business and its leadership. Independent, entrepreneurial organizations are well placed to innovate with speed and agility. I am excited to spend more time in India, it’s a country I love and a country rich in opportunity.”