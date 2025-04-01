Maharashtra Police summons attendees of Kunal Kamra’s ‘Naya Bharat’ show amid controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
The Maharashtra Police has issued notices to attendees of comedian Kunal Kamra’s show Naya Bharat, held on February 2 at Habitat Studio, over his remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to a News18 report, the police are investigating Kamra’s comments and have summoned audience members under Section 179 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which allows authorities to question witnesses.
Former IPS officer and lawyer YP Singh noted that while the police have the legal authority to call a few witnesses, the availability of video evidence makes such questioning unnecessary. He also emphasized that Kamra’s statements fell within the bounds of free speech, making the case less severe.
On Monday, Khar Police reportedly visited Kamra’s residence, though the comedian no longer resides there. Reacting to the visit on X (formerly Twitter), Kamra mocked the effort, calling it a “waste of time and public resources.”
Following the controversy, Kamra was served notices on March 25 and 26 to appear at Khar Police Station, but he did not comply. However, the Madras High Court granted him interim bail until April 7. A Khar Police official stated that no further notices have been issued, and neither Kamra nor his lawyer has contacted authorities.
What's the controversy?
Kamra landed in hot water after calling Shinde a “gaddar” (traitor) during his Naya Bharat show, referencing the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis in which Shinde played a key role in toppling Uddhav Thackeray’s government. The show, filmed in February, was released on Kamra’s YouTube channel on March 23, sparking outrage among Shiv Sena supporters. Party officials have since demanded a public apology from the comedian.
As the controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen how Kamra and law enforcement will navigate the legal and political ramifications of his remarks.