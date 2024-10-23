Mario Muredda appointed as Global CEO of Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health has announced a major leadership change with Mario Muredda stepping into the role of Global CEO, succeeding Kim Johnson, who has decided to explore new opportunities after three years at the helm.

Muredda, a seasoned expert with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare marketing, will now oversee all aspects of Ogilvy Health’s operations, including Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations, Medical Education, and Market Access.

Muredda's appointment follows an extensive career in healthcare marketing, with more than 20 years of experience spanning professional and consumer advertising, digital platforms, and regulatory communications. He is best known for leading major product launches across consumer, healthcare professional (HCP), patient, and payer audiences.

Prior to this role, Muredda served as President of Marketing at Alavere Health, and spent over a decade at Omnicom Health Group's Harrison & Star, where he rose to CEO. This new role marks a return to WPP, where he began his career as a medical writer.

Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, expressed confidence in Muredda's ability to push Ogilvy Health forward. "Mario's deep understanding of healthcare, coupled with his passion for innovation, makes him the perfect leader to guide Ogilvy Health into the future. His leadership will build on the strong foundation Kim Johnson established, and we are excited to see what he accomplishes."

Muredda's expertise is grounded not only in his extensive industry experience but also in his academic background. During his graduate studies at Queen's University in Canada, he researched molecular mechanisms of drug resistance in non-small cell lung cancer, with his findings published in scientific journals.

His personal commitment to the healthcare field also extends beyond business; he serves as the chairman of the board for the Dream Foundation, an organization that grants dreams to terminally ill adults.

As the healthcare sector undergoes rapid transformation, Muredda aims to leverage Ogilvy’s global presence to drive creative and technological breakthroughs. “We are at a crucial moment where healthcare and technology are converging in unprecedented ways,” Muredda said. “My goal is to create an environment where breakthroughs are not just possible but plentiful, ensuring Ogilvy Health leads with innovation.”