Nikhil, Nithin Kamath invest Rs 250 crore in InCred Holdings ahead of IPO

Online brokerage firm, Zerodha's co-founders Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath have picked up a minor stake in InCred Holdings, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) focused on consumer, education, and SME lending.
The Kamath brothers purchased shares worth Rs 250 crore in the holding company of InCred Financial Services Ltd (IFSL).
Since the credit system is rapidly changing in India, Nikhil Kamath said, "InCred Group seems to get that. They’ve built a strong team, a technology-first approach, and a clear view of where the market is headed. Backing them is a bet on that broader shift—and the belief that responsible lending can scale without losing sight of fundamentals.”
Founded in 2016 by Bhupinder Singh, InCred Group has built a diversified lending platform serving retail and MSME borrowers across India.
Last week, Nikhil Kamath invested an undisclosed amount in One Hand Clap Media, a creative agency.
The creative agency is founded by Mumbai-based comedy group company All India Bakchod (AIB)'s executives Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan.
Kamath has actively supported young entrepreneurs and has invested in their ventures. The 38-year-old entrepreneur has formed WTFund under which he provides grants up to Rs 20 lakh, along with mentorship to startup founders.
In February, WTFund unveiled its second cohort consisting of 22 under-25 promising founders for grant funding and mentorship, including Bytes, Ai.gnosis, among others.