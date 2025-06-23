Fred Smith, FedEx founder who transformed global commerce, dies at 80

Frederick Wallace Smith, the revolutionary founder of FedEx Corporation, passed away on June 21, 2025, in Memphis, Tennessee, at 80.

Smith died of natural causes, leaving behind a global company, an industry he created, and a legacy that will influence generations of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators.

Frederick W. Smith

Frederick W. Smith, born on August 11, 1944, in Marks, Mississippi, and raised in Memphis, was a visionary from a young age. After enrolling at Yale in 1962 to study economics, he conceptualized an integrated air-to-ground delivery system - the blueprint for what would become FedEx Express.

Before launching his iconic business, Smith served four years in the United States Marine Corps, completing two tours in Vietnam and earning high military honors including the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts. He often credited his time in the Marines as his real business education.

In 1973, Smith launched Federal Express with just 14 jets. Under his leadership, the company scaled with astonishing speed and discipline, evolving into FedEx. With over 500,000 employees, operations in more than 220 countries and territories, and over 17 million shipments moved daily, FedEx became not only a logistical powerhouse but also a symbol of speed, reliability, and innovation.

Smith was instrumental in embedding a customer-first culture within the company. The famed "Purple Promise" and the People-Service-Profit philosophy became foundational pillars for FedEx and were emulated by businesses worldwide.

Smith's foresight in leveraging technology, commitment to service excellence, and focus on people helped FedEx became one of the most admired companies globally.

He stepped down as CEO in 2022 after one of the longest tenures among Fortune 100 leaders, transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman.

Smith’s influence extended far beyond the business realm. He was a prominent voice on public policy and international business relations, serving on numerous councils and boards, including the Business Roundtable, the U.S.-China Business Council, and the International Air Transport Association.

He was also a director on the boards of companies like General Mills and AutoZone and served nonprofits such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Mayo Foundation.

His civic and philanthropic impact, particularly in his hometown of Memphis, was profound. Smith was a major force behind initiatives in education, healthcare, the arts, and community development.

His commitment to honoring veterans and the military was deeply personal - seen in his leadership of the U.S. World War II Memorial project and the National Museum of the Marine Corps campaign.

Although widely regarded as one of Memphis’ most influential figures, Smith preferred to stay out of the limelight, focusing his time and energy on building his business and cherishing his family life.