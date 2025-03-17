Maruti Suzuki announces 3rd price hike in 2025; All you need to know

Automaker Maruti Suzuki announced the third price increase of its cars in 2025 due to the rise in input costs and operational expenses. The maker of cars such as Swift and Brezza has informed the stock exchanges that it will be increasing the car prices from April 1.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the price increase is expected to be up to 4 percent and will vary depending on the model.

"While the Company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market," Maruti said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

Maruti increased car prices in January and February this year and said the company was committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on the consumers. In January, increased the prices of its vehicles up to 4 percent, depending on the variants. And in February, MSI shared the detailed new price list of all its cars.

At that time, the automaker increased the price of Celerio up to Rs 32,500--the highest among all car models. For Jimny, the company increased the price by Rs 1,000 from 1 February.

The other Maruti Suzuki car models with their increased ex-showroom prices in February 2025 were: the Alto K10 (up to Rs 19,500); S-Presso (up to Rs 5,000); Wagon-R (up to Rs 15,000); Swift (up to Rs 5,000); Dzire ( upto Rs 10,000); Brezza (upto Rs 20,000); Ertiga (upto Rs 15,000); Eeco (upto Rs 12,000); Super Carry ( upto Rs 10,000); Ignis ( upto Rs 6,000); Baleno (upto Rs 9,000); Ciaz ( upto Rs 1,500); XL6 ( upto Rs 10,000); Fronx (upto Rs 5,500); Invicto (upto Rs 30,000), and Grand Vitara ( upto Rs 25,000), respectively.

Maruti's car price hikes have come at a time when the company's mini and compact segment car sales declined by 7.93 percent to 817,946 units between April and February 2025 year-on-year.