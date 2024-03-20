Microsoft appoints Mustafa Suleyman as CEO - Microsoft AI

Mustafa Suleyman has been appointed by Microsoft as chief executive officer for Microsoft AI. He previously led Google as vice president - AI product management and AI policy, where he co-founded Google’s DeepMind, a British-American artificial intellogence research laboratory.

Karén Simonyan, who is the co-founder of Inflection (a machine intelligence company), will join Microsoft as chief scientist for the new consumer AI group.

Suleyman will report directly to Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella. In his new role, he will oversee a range of projects, such as integrating an AI Copilot into Windows and adding conversational elements to the Bing search engine, highlighted a media report.

Inflection, which is seen as the rival of Microsoft’s key AI partner OpenAI, is shifting to selling AI software to businesses but will continue operating its Pi consumer chatbot business for now, stated the media article.

He stated, “I’m excited to announce that today I’m joining @Microsoft as CEO of Microsoft AI. I’ll be leading all consumer AI products and research, including Copilot, Bing and Edge. My friend and longtime collaborator Karén Simonyan will be Chief Scientist, and several of our amazing teammates have chosen to join us.”

He further added, “InflectionAI will continue on its mission under a new CEO, and look to reach more people than ever by making its API widely available to developers and businesses the world over.”