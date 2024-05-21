            

      Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce

      Kalyan Undinty joined Mindshare from Reckitt, where he scaled a dynamic and sustainable e-commerce business over the past eight years.

      By  Storyboard18May 21, 2024 11:55 AM
      Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce
      Kalyan Undinty said, “It's an exciting opportunity to explore new avenues and create transformative experiences, driving sustainable growth in the e-commerce ecosystem. Together, we'll utilize data-driven insights, consumer-centric strategies, and cutting-edge technology to surpass our clients' and consumers' expectations. I'm excited to join the team and help shape Mindshare's e-commerce agenda.”

      Mindshare, the media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, announced the appointment of Kalyan Undinty as the head of e-commerce.

      With diverse experience spanning e-commerce, sales, marketing, and supply chain, Undinty joined Mindshare from Reckitt, where he scaled a dynamic and sustainable e-commerce business over the past eight years.

      Amin Lakhani, chief executive officer, Mindshare – South Asia, said, " His extensive experience in building and scaling e-commerce businesses will help us innovate and deliver exceptional results for our clients. As brands embark on a journey of growth and transformation, we want to help them leverage the power of e-commerce to redefine strategies and drive tangible value for them. Together, we will chart new territories, elevate customer experiences in the ever-evolving realm of digital commerce."

      Undinty said, “It's an exciting opportunity to explore new avenues and create transformative experiences, driving sustainable growth in the e-commerce ecosystem. Together, we'll utilize data-driven insights, consumer-centric strategies, and cutting-edge technology to surpass our clients' and consumers' expectations. I'm excited to join the team and help shape Mindshare's e-commerce agenda.”


      Tags
      First Published on May 21, 2024 11:55 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Grapes appoints Akshay Bhatla as VP of growth

      Grapes appoints Akshay Bhatla as VP of growth

      Brand Makers

      Snap bolsters India leadership team with Saket Jha Saurabh, Chirag Kohli, Amit Ojha, Neha Jolly, Yagnesh Ravi

      Snap bolsters India leadership team with Saket Jha Saurabh, Chirag Kohli, Amit Ojha, Neha Jolly, Yagnesh Ravi

      Brand Makers

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Brand Makers

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Brand Makers

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Brand Makers

      R/GA appoints Krishnan Menon as managing director, Southeast Asia

      R/GA appoints Krishnan Menon as managing director, Southeast Asia

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare India appoints Dimpy Yadav as head of strategy - digital

      Mindshare India appoints Dimpy Yadav as head of strategy - digital