Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce

Mindshare, the media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, announced the appointment of Kalyan Undinty as the head of e-commerce.

With diverse experience spanning e-commerce, sales, marketing, and supply chain, Undinty joined Mindshare from Reckitt, where he scaled a dynamic and sustainable e-commerce business over the past eight years.

Amin Lakhani, chief executive officer, Mindshare – South Asia, said, " His extensive experience in building and scaling e-commerce businesses will help us innovate and deliver exceptional results for our clients. As brands embark on a journey of growth and transformation, we want to help them leverage the power of e-commerce to redefine strategies and drive tangible value for them. Together, we will chart new territories, elevate customer experiences in the ever-evolving realm of digital commerce."