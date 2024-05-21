Neville Shah joins FCB Kinnect as chief creative officer

FCB Kinnect, part of FCB Group India, has appointed Neville Shah as its new chief creative officer. Previously, Neville Shah held the position of a senior executive creative director at Ogilvy.

As CCO, Neville will partner closely with FCB Kinnect's CEO Rohan Mehta and COO Chandni Shah to lead the offices for FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX across the country. He will also be a key member of FCB Group India's creative leadership, collaborating with leaders across agencies to continue elevating the work across the network, stated the agency.

Shah has worked on brands like Mondelez, Bajaj Auto, Chevrolet, Standard Chartered Bank, Star Sports, Amazon, and more.

On his appointment, Dheeraj Sinha, FCB Group CEO of India and South Asia, said, "Neville joins us at such an exciting time for the FCB Group in India, where we are forging a new phase of growth and glory. His passion for modern creativity and adeptness at leveraging data and technology make him an exceptional addition to our team. Under his leadership, we will continue to foster an environment that celebrates creativity as an economic multiplier, empowers talent, and produces globally benchmarked work that sets the standard for innovation and excellence in our industry."

Rohan Mehta, chief executive officer of FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, said on the appointment, "Neville's professional journey has been truly remarkable, marked by outstanding growth. We are excited about the opportunity this presents for our young creatives to enhance their craft under his mentorship. In today's advertising landscape, humour serves as a powerful catalyst, and with Neville we anticipate leveraging this element even more effectively for our brands. With him at the helm, we aim to foster a unified creative culture at FCB Kinnect, where innovation is a collective pursuit that spans across verticals, to deliver unparalleled digital-first creative solutions to our clients."

Shah added, “I am very excited to be part of FCB Kinnect. Every conversation has been about driving great creative work and strengthening creative culture. There is so much talent, so many resources to make great things happen here. We are in the business of ideas and great ideas are what we will chase. It's what will help our clients win and put us on the global map. The agency and the group are rife with ambition and there’s no better time to start this journey.”